Gabby Williams ‘couldn’t be happier’ to be back with Storm, but remains critical of WNBA’s prioritization rule

By Michael Chavez Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Gabby Williams, who re-signed with the Storm last week, is thrilled to be back in Seattle.

“I just feel so happy to be back,” Williams said Wednesday. “Just being back in this environment … I just couldn’t be happier.”

Williams spent the offseason playing in France for Lyon ASVEL Féminin, putting her Storm return at risk due to the WNBA’s new prioritization rule that requires players with two or more years of experience in the league to report to their respective teams for training camp or risk suspension for the season with no pay.

Williams suffered a concussion while playing for eventual EuroCup winners ASVEL in a semifinal game in April. Williams planned on playing in the EuroBasket tournament in June with France’s national team, but had to miss the tournament due to the injury, which cleared Williams to return to the United States.

“I had three weeks of no cardio, no nothing,” Williams said about being in concussion protocol in Lyon. “Just doing sessions with a specialist, just trying to get my symptoms to go away.”

Williams was critical of the league’s new prioritization rule and how it limits athletes trying to play overseas and in the WNBA, which will put a cap on some players’ chance to do so.

“I still think the prioritization thing is ridiculous,” Williams said. “I’m sorry, I’ll say it. I’m only here because I got concussed. Something has to give. France needs to have shorter seasons, or the WNBA needs to (allow players) to make money and do both. And no, this doesn’t give me any hope that I can do both.”

Despite the roller coaster of events that surrounded Williams, she is back in Seattle and Storm coach Noelle Quinn couldn’t be more eager to have her suiting up.

“We are excited to have Gabby back with us,” Quinn said in a statement Sunday. “Her veteran leadership and work ethic adds so much value as we continue our development this season. Gabby’s offensive versatility and ability to play and guard multiple positions will make an immediate impact, adding another level of scoring and boost to our defense.”

Williams emphasized how much Quinn has helped her stay mentally strong.

“She always has been about my health first, and asking how I feel,” Williams said. “There was a moment when I was pretty frustrated because when I got my concussion, the media and fans ran away with things before I even thought about the WNBA.”

Williams terminated her contract with ASVEL so she would have the chance to come back to the WNBA before the league’s May 19 deadline.

“I was just trying to focus on health … having Noelle just to be there was great … every time she called me it was, ‘How are you? How are you feeling?’ before I got in. I was just thankful that someone was like looking out for my health.”

Despite Seattle’s 4-12 start to the season, Williams said she believes the Storm have a bright future ahead and momentum shift can occur for the second half of the season.

“The atmosphere (on the Storm) has been great,” Williams said about being at her first practice. “I feel like this team has all the pieces. I’ve been here for one practice and the energy has been great.”

Storm teammate Kia Nurse, who played with Williams at UConn, has been close with Williams and couldn’t contain her excitement to be reunited on the court this season.

“She brings consistency and good defense,” Nurse said about Williams. “I think if you’ve ever seen Gabby play basketball (you know) her ability to play multiple positions and get up and down the floor and in transition.”

Williams’ versatility on defense will be much needed for a Storm team that ranks 11th in points allowed (86.0) and has allowed a league-worst field-goal percentage (46.71%).

“Her ability to defend as well, at an extremely high level,” Nurse said. “A super high-energy player and that’s something that I think we really need with this group, being as young as we are.”

Williams hasn’t played a game in the WNBA since the Storm’s postseason run ended Sept. 6 against eventual champion Las Vegas Aces.

“I missed my girls. I missed my team,” she said. “I missed Seattle, so that was the motivation to get back.”