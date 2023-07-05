The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
69°F
Current Conditions
Smoke
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the Air

July 5, 2023 Updated Wed., July 5, 2023 at 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Chi. Cubs at Milwaukee or Cincinnati at Washington MLB

3:40 p.m.: St. Louis at Miami FS1

5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root

6:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Arizona or Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Football, CFL

6 p.m.: Saskatchewan vs. Edmonton CBSSN

Basketball, high school

10:30 a.m.: Peach Jam NBATV

Basketball, NBA Summer League

4 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia ESPN

6 p.m.: Memphis vs. Utah NBATV

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Seattle at Connecticut Fox 28

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: European Tour: Made in Himmerland Golf

1 p.m.: PGA: John Deere Classic Golf

Golf, women’s, USGA

11 a.m.: U.S. Women’s Open Golf

Tennis

3 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Sports