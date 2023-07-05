On the Air
July 5, 2023 Updated Wed., July 5, 2023 at 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Chi. Cubs at Milwaukee or Cincinnati at Washington MLB
3:40 p.m.: St. Louis at Miami FS1
5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root
6:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Arizona or Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Football, CFL
6 p.m.: Saskatchewan vs. Edmonton CBSSN
Basketball, high school
10:30 a.m.: Peach Jam NBATV
Basketball, NBA Summer League
4 p.m.: Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia ESPN
6 p.m.: Memphis vs. Utah NBATV
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Seattle at Connecticut Fox 28
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: European Tour: Made in Himmerland Golf
1 p.m.: PGA: John Deere Classic Golf
Golf, women’s, USGA
11 a.m.: U.S. Women’s Open Golf
Tennis
3 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
6:35 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
