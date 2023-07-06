100 years ago in Spokane: Meet the ‘boy deputy’ who didn’t need an adult’s help to wrangle a suspect

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

A “boy deputy sheriff” collared an escapee from the state “training school” at Chehalis after a scuffle on the streets of Spokane.

Boy deputy?

Apparently, the state training school (like a reform school) appointed well-behaved older boys to various “municipal offices,” including a boy judge, boy police officers and boy deputies.

This particular “deputy” was in Spokane when he spotted a recent young escapee on the streets. The deputy grabbed the boy and collared him. A struggle ensued.

“Sure, the kid scrapped with me,” the young deputy said. “That’s always considered fair. If the officer can’t take his man to jail, he isn’t efficient. Arrests almost always means fights, but it’s all right.”

During the fight, a Spokane detective happened by and rendered assistance. But the detective said the young deputy “had the situation well in control, and really needed no help.”

The escapee was taken to the juvenile detention hall and would soon be taken back to Chehalis under the watchful eyes of the young deputy.

From the tourism beat: A local City Beautiful Committee was working on a plan to “advertise and beautify” the Spokane River waterfalls.

Civic leaders had finally realized that the falls in the middle of the city were a precious asset that had been ignored too long.

“Tourists passing through the city have shown surprise at the apathy of Spokane citizens regarding the beautiful falls in the heart of the city,” the Spokane Daily Chronicle said.