AJ Lewis homers twice, Spokane Indians comeback falls short against Everett 12-10

After losing five of six on the road last week, the Spokane Indians entered play on Thursday riding a modest three-game winning streak, including the first two games of the homestand against Everett.

But all good things must come to an end. Despite an early 4-0 lead, and then a furious comeback, the Indians couldn’t overcome Everett’s middle-innings onslaught.

Alberto Rodriguez went 4 for 5 with two doubles and six RBIs and the AquaSox outlasted the Indians 12-10 in a Northwest League game at Avista Stadium.

After Everett scored 12 runs from the third through seventh innings, the Indians (6-6, second half) scored six runs in the eighth to make it a game. AJ Lewis went 2 for 4 with two home runs and three RBIs and Ryan Ritter hit his first High-A homer after his promotion this week.

Indians starting pitcher Blake Adams went five innings and allowed four runs on six hits and five walks. He struck out five and threw 65 of his 100 pitches for strikes. He was ejected after getting the third out in the fifth when he barked at the base umpire about a close force play at second earlier in the inning.

The Indians pounced on AquaSox starter Brandon Schaeffer in the bottom of the first. Benny Montgomery singled and went to second when Sterlin Thompson walked. Jordan Beck, the league home run and RBI leader, laced a double just inside the third base bag to plate both.

The offensive surge continued in the second. Juan Guerrero drew a leadoff walk then Lewis’ high fly carried over the wall in left field for his fourth homer of the season.

Everett (7-5) got one back in the third on an RBI single by Rodriguez, but the Everett designated hitter was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.

The AquaSox made it 4-3 in the fourth. Alex Sanchez hit a leadoff triple and scored on a groundout. Later, Randy Bednar doubled and scored on an infield single by Blake Rambusch.

Adams got into hot water again in the fifth. He walked the first two batters then Rodriguez hit a bloop single to load the bases. Sanchez lined out to short and Ritter tried to get the force at second, but base umpire Conor McKenna signaled safe.

Ramirez then lofted a long fly out to center to tie the game. After striking out Bednar with his 100th pitch, Adams immediately pointed toward McKenna and shouted something at him, earning an ejection.

Left-hander Mason Green entered in the sixth and walked Erik Stock then allowed a run-scoring double to No. 9 hitter Rambusch. Rambusch moved up on a wild pitch and with two down Harry Ford walked and stole second. That brough up Rodriguez, who laced a 2-1 fastball into the right-center gap to plate both runners and end Green’s appearance.

Manager Robinson Cancel called upon Luis Amorosa, and he was greeted by an RBI double by Sanchez to make it 8-4. Ramirez grounded one up the middle which kicked off Ritter and into right field, allowing another run to score.

Amorosa walked the first two batters in the seventh and after a double steal, Ford walked – his fifth of the game – to load the bases with two down. Rodriguez lined a double to center to clear the bases and make it 12-4.

Lewis hit his second homer of the game in the eighth inning just to the right of the scoreboard in right center. After a walk, Ritter launched a long homer to left to make it 12-8.

Ritter had 18 homers in 65 games for Low-A Fresno this season.

Montgomery was hit on the left elbow and left the game, and Braiden Ward entered as a pinch-runner. Thompson then lined a double into the right-center gap and Ward scored from first. Beck doubled off the top of the wall in center to plate the sixth run of the inning.

The Indians went 1-2-3 in the ninth against Logan Rinehart, who earned his seventh save of the season.