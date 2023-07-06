The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
88°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Pacific NW

Body of Leavenworth man found near Crescent Bar after cliff dive

July 6, 2023 Updated Thu., July 6, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.

By Mitchell Roland Wenatchee World

MALAGA, Wash. — Divers recovered the body of a 22-year-old Leavenworth man Wednesday, who went missing Tuesday after jumping into the Columbia River.

Liam Gillikin’s body was recovered where witnesses saw him jump into the river, about 10 miles south of Malaga near Crescent Bar, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

Gillikin jumped into the river from an approximately 50- to 60-foot tall cliff, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities were notified at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday that he did not resurface.

Rescue teams who responded to the area on the Fourth were unable to locate his body.

The King County Sheriff’s Office provided divers in the search. No foul play is suspected, and the Kittitas County Coroner will provide an official cause of death.

Gillikin’s family has been notified.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Pacific NW