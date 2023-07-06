Body of Leavenworth man found near Crescent Bar after cliff dive

By Mitchell Roland Wenatchee World

MALAGA, Wash. — Divers recovered the body of a 22-year-old Leavenworth man Wednesday, who went missing Tuesday after jumping into the Columbia River.

Liam Gillikin’s body was recovered where witnesses saw him jump into the river, about 10 miles south of Malaga near Crescent Bar, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

Gillikin jumped into the river from an approximately 50- to 60-foot tall cliff, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities were notified at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday that he did not resurface.

Rescue teams who responded to the area on the Fourth were unable to locate his body.

The King County Sheriff’s Office provided divers in the search. No foul play is suspected, and the Kittitas County Coroner will provide an official cause of death.

Gillikin’s family has been notified.