Game Of The Century

Dreamed up by Arch Ward, the sports editor of the Chicago Tribune, and held at Comiskey Park to coincide with the Century of Progress World Exposition also going on that year in Chicago, the event was supposed to be a one-time event.

But it proved to be so popular that they held another one the next year in New York. And then another one in Cleveland, the year after that.

Next Tuesday, Major League Baseball will play its 93rd All-Star Game in Seattle.