One person airlifted, pets missing after house fire with explosions west of the Narrows

GIG HARBOR, Wash. – Key Peninsula Fire put out a residential blaze with explosions at 11 p.m. Wednesday near Palmer Lake.

“It was fully involved and a very hot fire,” Anne Nesbit, public information officer for the department, said Thursday morning.

When crews arrived on scene they found a father and daughter suffering from burns, according to Nesbit . Nesbit didn’t know their ages.

“With help from our partners at Gig Harbor Fire and Airlift Northwest, one patient was flown to Harborview and the other transported to Tacoma General,” the agency said.

Nesbit didn’t have an update on how the victims are doing.

The family had two dogs that went missing during the incident.

Although there’s no confirmation yet, Nesbit said crews fear the pets are deceased.

Nesbit added they looked for the dogs Thursday morning and haven’t seen them.

Multiple people in the area said on Facebook that they felt the shock from the explosion.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined .