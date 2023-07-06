Two new albums to be showcased by Old Crow at the Fox

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

The pandemic was challenging for every recording artist but Old Crow Medicine Show made the best of a difficult period. Just prior to lockdown, slide guitarist-banjo player Critter Fuqua, an original member of Old Crow Medicine Show, left the band.

Old Crow Medicine Show was prepping two albums and plans were made to build a recording studio. “It was a challenging time for us but 2020 gave us time to audition people,” keyboardist-mandolin player Cory Younts said while calling from Nashville. “We also had to deal with the studio we were planning.”

Guitarist Mason Via and multi-instrumentalist Mike Harris were hired. “That was the easy part,” Younts said. “We still had to get the studio up but we couldn’t hire a construction company due to the situation with the pandemic.”

The members of Old Crow Medicine Show, which also includes vocalist-guitarist-banjo player Ketch Secor and bassist Morgan Jahnig, built the studio. “Everybody strapped on a tool belt and re-learned how to put up drywall like we did back in the day. Building the studio by ourselves was a humbling experience but it felt good once we finished it.”

When the studio was finished, the eclectic band, which veers from alt-country to bluegrass to roots rock, released “Paint This Town” in April 2022. The follow up, “Jubilee,” will drop in August.

“Paint This Town” is filled with gritty and poignant tunes. Such old timey shuffles as “Lord Willing and the Creek Don’t Rise” and “Hillbilly Boy” are some of the project’s highlights.

The throwback sound is all over “Jubilee.” “The new album is eclectic but much of it goes back to our rootsy sound,” Younts said. “It’s the logical follow-up to ‘Paint This Town.’ ”

There are a number of pretty ballads on “Jubilee.” The most impressive track, “One Drop,” is a soulful tune that features legendary R&B/gospel singer Mavis Staples. The gorgeous “Miles Away,” which is about the history of the band, features Old Crow’s original guitarist Willie Watson, who is the tour opener.

Old Crow Medicine Show will play a healthy amount of “Paint This Town” and preview “Jubilee” tracks Sunday at the Fox. “We’re thrilled to play this fresh material,” Younts said. “We’ll still be playing the older songs. We’re excited to be playing anything in front of an audience after being on hold for so long. Our favorite thing to do is get up on stage.”

Old Crow Medicine Show has been a launching pad for many recording artists. The Avett Brothers, The Lumineers and Sturgill Simpson have been some of the support acts for Old Crow over the years.

“It’s so cool when so many bands that opened for us are bigger than we are,” Younts said. “I feel like we had something to do with their success. We love giving people like Margo Price a boost. I love how grateful the recording artists that were on tour with us are and how they have gone on to greater things.”

But it’s not as if Old Crow has been left in the dust. The group is celebrating its 25th anniversary. “It’s so amazing that this group is not only still around but we’re going strong,” Younts said. “I’ll put up our two most recent albums against anything this band has done. And the best thing is that we have much more to accomplish.”