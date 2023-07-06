U.S. job market shows fresh strength with ADP and layoff data

By Reade Pickert Bloomberg

The U.S. labor market showed fresh signs of resilience on Thursday, as private hiring surged, layoffs slowed and filings for unemployment benefits stayed relatively low.

U.S. companies added almost half a million jobs last month, the most in over a year, according to data from ADP Research Institute in collaboration with Stanford Digital Economy Lab.

A separate report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas showed announced job cuts by U.S. employers fell in June to an eight-month low.

While the ADP data often differ from the government’s employment report, which is due Friday, the figures are still consistent with a broader trend of a labor market that’s barely cooling.

Data later Thursday are expected to show job openings fell in May but remained historically elevated.

Treasury yields surged and stock futures slumped following the reports, which will likely further solidify the case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at its meeting later in July, following last month’s tenuous decision to pause after 10 straight increases.

The broader question is whether strength in hiring will endure, or if the figures represent a last gasp amid other signs of a cooling economy.

“We expect payrolls to remain positive for now,” Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, said in a note.

“But a deceleration is likely as the lagged and cumulative effects of monetary policy filter through more broadly through the economy.”

Meanwhile, weekly filings for jobless benefits rose by 12,000 to 248,000, according to the Labor Department.

While that was more than forecast, the figure is still below June’s peak of 265,000, which was the highest since 2021.

Continuing claims, a proxy for the number of Americans receiving those benefits, fell to the lowest level since February.