78-year-old man riding electric scooter dies in Rathdrum crash on Thursday
July 7, 2023 Updated Fri., July 7, 2023 at 9:17 p.m.
A 78-year-old man died Thursday after the electric scooter he was riding was struck by a man in a 2021 GMC Sierra pickup truck in Rathdrum.
Idaho State Police did not identify the scooter rider or the pickup driver, a 54-year-old man. Both are from Rathdrum.
The scooter operator was knocked off the vehicle during the crash, which was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Idaho state Highway 53 at North Mill Street. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to an Idaho State Police news release. The pickup driver was uninjured.
The highway was blocked for about three hours, and police are investigating the crash.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.