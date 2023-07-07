78-year-old man riding electric scooter dies in Rathdrum crash on Thursday

A 78-year-old man died Thursday after the electric scooter he was riding was struck by a man in a 2021 GMC Sierra pickup truck in Rathdrum.

Idaho State Police did not identify the scooter rider or the pickup driver, a 54-year-old man. Both are from Rathdrum.

The scooter operator was knocked off the vehicle during the crash, which was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Idaho state Highway 53 at North Mill Street. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to an Idaho State Police news release. The pickup driver was uninjured.

The highway was blocked for about three hours, and police are investigating the crash.