Former Gonzaga pitcher Alek Jacob called up by San Diego Padres
July 7, 2023 Updated Fri., July 7, 2023 at 4:16 p.m.
Alek Jacob is the 28th former Gonzaga player to reach the major leagues.
The San Diego Padres called up Jacob from Double-A San Antonio on Friday.
Jacob, 25, has thrown 27.1 innings with 32 strikeouts and a 1.32 ERA in 18 appearances in the minor leagues this season. Jacob was also named Pitching Prospect of the Year for the Padres organization in 2022.
Jacob, a North Central High School graduate, was drafted by the Padres in the 16th round in 2021 after four years at Gonzaga. Jacob earned West Coast Conference Pitcher of the Year honors his senior season.
The Padres host the Mets in their last series before the All-Star break.
