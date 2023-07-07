The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
93°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Area sports

Gonzaga’s Jace Minni shoots 66-70 to earn spot in U.S. Amateur

July 7, 2023 Updated Fri., July 7, 2023 at 3:49 p.m.

Gonzaga golfer Jace Minni poses for a photo after qualifying for the U.S. Amateur at the Home Course in DuPont, Washington, on Thursday. (Courtesy)
Gonzaga golfer Jace Minni poses for a photo after qualifying for the U.S. Amateur at the Home Course in DuPont, Washington, on Thursday. (Courtesy)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791
Gonzaga golfer Jace Minni poses for a photo after qualifying for the U.S. Amateur at the Home Course in DuPont, Washington, on Thursday. (Courtesy)
Gonzaga golfer Jace Minni poses for a photo after qualifying for the U.S. Amateur at the Home Course in DuPont, Washington, on Thursday. (Courtesy)

Gonzaga’s Jace Minni claimed a spot in the U.S. Amateur with a third-place finish Thursday at a qualifier at the Home Course in DuPont, Washington.

Minni, a rising senior from Delta, British Columbia, opened with a 6-under 66, highlighted by a hole-in-one with a 6-iron on the 185-yard sixth and an eagle on the par-5 16th.

Minni shot a 2-under 70 in the second round with three birdies and his lone bogey over 36 holes. He finished at 8-under 136, two strokes behind co-medalists Mateo Fuenmayor and John Kim.

Fuenmayor is a senior at Oregon State and Kim plays at Cal State San Bernardino.

Minni, the 2022 Washington Amateur champion, finished one shot ahead of Bellevue’s Max Herendeen, who has signed at Illinois, and two in front of Washington State’s Preston Bebich.

Herendeen and Bebich are first and second alternates, respectively.

Minni posted a 73.3 scoring average last season, eighth best in program history, and made the Academic All-West Coast Conference team with a 3.41 grade-point average.

The 123rd U.S. Amateur will be held Aug. 14-20 at Cherry Hills Country Club near Denver, Colorado. Approximately 8,000 players attempted to qualify.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Area sports