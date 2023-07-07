Jarrod Cande spins gem, bullpen falters as Spokane Indians fall to Everett 8-2

Jarrod Cande has been on a roll. In his previous two starts, covering 13 ⅔ innings, he allowed two earned runs total. He didn’t walk a batter over that period and struck out 13, lowering his ERA to 3.76.

He threw just as well on Friday, but in what has become commonplace this season, the starting pitcher didn’t factor in the decision due to the bullpen failing to hold onto a lead.

Everett tied it in the seventh, then James Parker hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning to blow open a close game as the AquaSox beat the Spokane Indians 8-2 in a High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium.

The Indians have lost back-to-back games and fell to 6-7 in the second half.

Cande went six innings and allowed one run on five hits and three walks. He struck out six and threw 59 of his 94 pitches for strikes. He allowed just four batters to get as far as second base.

“I had a really good pregame routine,” Cande said. “I felt nice and warmed up before I even stepped on that bullpen mound.”

Cande said nothing different has “clicked” for him of late.

“I’m just keeping everything the same and trusting everything I have and trusting my routine,” he said. “That’s all I can do. And everything’s just been working out in my favor.”

Though the team didn’t get the outcome they wanted, Cande said it’s all part of the game.

“I support the guys and I want us to put more runs on the board to give us a chance to win the ballgame.”

Cande was a victim of bad luck in the first inning. Everett (8-5) leadoff hitter Victor Labrada reached base when his grounder to third was lost in the sun by Ben Sems. He went to second on a fielding error on a pickoff throw and scored on a double off the left centerfield wall by Hogan Windish.

Braiden Ward was hit by a pitch leading off the bottom half. He went to second on a hit by Benny Montgomery and scored later in the inning on a throwing error by second baseman Mike Salvatore.

Jordan Beck, the league-leader in home runs, added to his total with an opposite-field homer to lead off the fourth inning. It was his 20th home run of the season.

“To be honest, I was kind of expecting heater there and he surprised me with a breaking ball,” Beck said. “Luckily enough we’ve got 296 (feet) down the (right field) line, so it squeaked out.”

Meanwhile, Cande cruised. Only one batter reached past second base after the second inning. He walked Alberto Rodriguez to lead off the sixth inning, and the AquaSox outfielder moved over to second on a groundout and took third on a fly out.

Cande came back to strike out James Parker to end the threat – and his appearance. He punctuated the strikeout with a fist pump on his way off the field.

The lead didn’t last though.

Cullen Kafka took over in the seventh and gave up a run on a walk and two singles, the second by Windish to tie it 2-2.

Everett loaded the bases in the ninth on a single and two walks. Reliever Felix Ramires went 3-0 to Ben Ramirez, and a fourth ball forced in a run.

Randy Bednar followed with a two-run single to make it 5-2, and Parker’s big blast was the exclamation point.

The Indians went 1-2-3 in the bottom half.

“Cande did great today,” Beck said. “He’s been doing good all season and usually we’re in the game when he’s pitching. I mean, sometimes it happens like this. You can’t draw it up. You just kind of got to roll with the punches.”