Letters for July 7, 2023

Remove Judge Moreno

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Maryann Moreno sentencing Justin L. Long to four years in jail for killing Kevin Witcher is unimaginable. Long was high on methamphetamine in a stolen truck, and he crossed the center line, killing Witcher in a three-vehicle crash. Just driving a stolen truck high on meth should have been worth more than four years in jail, and killing someone while doing that should have been 30 years in jail at least.

Everyone wonders why we have to spend so much money fighting crime and on police overtime. The answer is we keep letting the criminals out with a slap on the wrist through a revolving door.

How can you complain the police aren’t doing their job when judges aren’t doing theirs?

Ed Guise

Spokane

Stop the tantrums over SHS

The Spokesman-Review has been running what seems like nonstop negative coverage in the letters section about the Spokane Humane Society. It appears as if there is a small percentage of disgruntled ex-volunteers that is trying its best to run SHS into the ground. To what end, I wonder?

The thing with volunteering is that you are a VOLUNTEER. By definition, “a volunteer is a person who freely offers to take part in an enterprise or undertake a task.” You don’t always have a say in policies, where the money is spent and you are NOT privy to what goes on in all aspects of the organization. You can have an opinion about those things and if you aren’t in agreement, move on. The nonstop bashing of SHS is juvenile and feels like a teenager having a tantrum – I didn’t get my way so I’m going to scream and yell until I feel like I got my way. This letter writing should be put aside and everyone find another issue to be passionate about. As far as I can tell, no one in the complaining group is going to win.

Vicki Barnes

Colbert