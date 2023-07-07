Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Letters for July 7, 2023

July 7, 2023 Updated Fri., July 7, 2023 at 8:15 a.m.

Remove Judge Moreno

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Maryann Moreno sentencing Justin L. Long to four years in jail for killing Kevin Witcher is unimaginable. Long was high on methamphetamine in a stolen truck, and he crossed the center line, killing Witcher in a three-vehicle crash. Just driving a stolen truck high on meth should have been worth more than four years in jail, and killing someone while doing that should have been 30 years in jail at least.

Everyone wonders why we have to spend so much money fighting crime and on police overtime. The answer is we keep letting the criminals out with a slap on the wrist through a revolving door.

How can you complain the police aren’t doing their job when judges aren’t doing theirs?

Ed Guise

Spokane

Stop the tantrums over SHS

The Spokesman-Review has been running what seems like nonstop negative coverage in the letters section about the Spokane Humane Society. It appears as if there is a small percentage of disgruntled ex-volunteers that is trying its best to run SHS into the ground. To what end, I wonder?

The thing with volunteering is that you are a VOLUNTEER. By definition, “a volunteer is a person who freely offers to take part in an enterprise or undertake a task.” You don’t always have a say in policies, where the money is spent and you are NOT privy to what goes on in all aspects of the organization. You can have an opinion about those things and if you aren’t in agreement, move on. The nonstop bashing of SHS is juvenile and feels like a teenager having a tantrum – I didn’t get my way so I’m going to scream and yell until I feel like I got my way. This letter writing should be put aside and everyone find another issue to be passionate about. As far as I can tell, no one in the complaining group is going to win.

Vicki Barnes

Colbert

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430