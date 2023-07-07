Pilot dies in crash near St. Maries airport on Thursday morning
July 7, 2023 Updated Fri., July 7, 2023 at 9:16 p.m.
A pilot died after crashing a Cessna single-engine airplane Thursday morning near St. Maries, Idaho.
The pilot, whose identity has not been released, was the only person aboard the small plane, said Jen Gabris, spokeswoman at the National Transportation Safety Board.
Gabris said the incident happened around 9:15 a.m. near the Jack A. Buell Airport. The NTSB is investigating the crash.
