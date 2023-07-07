WWII fighter plane damaged in Deer Park crash on Friday; no injuries reported

A World War II-era Supermarine Spitfire fighter is towed to a hangar after a hard landing at the Deer Park Airport, Friday morning, July 7, 2023. Historic Flight Foundation Chairman John Sessions was piloting the plane during the troubled landing. He was uninjured. The Spitfires were used by the British and had a decisive advantage fighting the German Luftwaffe in the Battle of Britain. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW) Buy a print of this photo

A plane flown in World War II and exhibited in a Spokane museum crashed Friday morning at the Deer Park Airport.

The pilot, John Sessions, was uninjured in the crash and the only person aboard, according to Sessions and the Historic Flight Foundation.

“When you do what I do with the old warbirds, you have a certain amount of risk every time you fly,” said Sessions, who is founder, CEO and chairman of the foundation.

Sessions, wearing a light brown flight suit, said he landed on the runway and then the 1944 single-seat Supermarine Spitfire started pulling to the left. He said he did all the necessary actions to compensate, but it continued to veer left.

The warbird, which was decelerating, left the runway onto the dirt and eventually went nose-first into the ground, destroying the wooden propeller.

“There are a number of factors that could contribute to that,” Sessions said of the plane veering off the paved runway. “We’ll let that run its course.”

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

Jared Harms, fire marshal at Spokane County Fire District 4, said firefighters were sent to the incident at 8:34 a.m.

Sessions said he was test-flying the plane after its annual inspection. He departed Felts Field in Spokane, orbited over the airport so officials below could check whether the landing gear retracted, and then landed in Deer Park to check the landing and other systems.

“It didn’t work out as well as I hoped,” Sessions said.

He said he believes the plane will need a new propeller, sheet metal work and landing gear repairs because the gear collapsed when the plane hit the dirt.

Sessions said he restored the plane in England and will likely have English mechanics repair it. He said he is unsure how much the repairs will cost.

Investigators were at the scene Friday, and the plane was towed into an airport building early Friday afternoon. Sessions credited the Deer Park aviation community for its assistance.

The plane often is on display at the Historic Flight Foundation’s museum at Felts Field. Sessions has owned the plane for 13 years and has flown it in airshows, the foundation said.

Historic Flight Foundation Chairman John Sessions watches the Supermarine Spitfire fighter being towed after a troubled landing, Friday, July 7, 2023 at the Deer Park Airport. He was uninjured. The Spitfires were used by the British and had a decisive advantage fighting the German Luftwaffe in the Battle of Britain. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)Buy a print of this photo

The plane is one of 11 Spitfires that still fly in the United States, according to the foundation. They were used by the Allies in World War II, in particular by Great Britain.

The foundation operates 12 vintage planes.