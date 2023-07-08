100 years ago in Spokane: Man who’d been fasting for 28 days proclaims ‘everybody eats too much’

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

B.R. Klie of Spokane had been fasting for 28 days – for his health – and reported that he “feels as well as he ever did in his life.”

Except for “weakness,” which seemed like a pretty large exception.

He claimed to have consumed nothing but orange juice and tomato juice. He planned to continue his fast for an additional two weeks.

“Everybody eats too much,” said Klie. “I used to play a lot of baseball and thought I had to eat heavily in order to do it. This problem was the chief cause of my illness.”

He was currently being treated by an osteopath for “stomach trouble and nervousness.”

His weight had gone down from 172 pounds to 138.

From the fraud file: Mrs. Oliver Neil was sentenced to six months-to-20 years in prison for her role in a “marriage license fraud case.”

She had posed as George Grady’s bride after Grady asked her to help him get a marriage license so he could marry a 15-year-old Newport girl.

Mrs. Neil said she did not realize the seriousness of the act, and did it only because Grady and his bride-to-be begged her.

“This offense was serious and justified prosecution,” said the judge.

Grady was also given the same sentence, but the judge suspended the sentences pending good behavior.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1853: Commodore Matthew C. Perry sails his frigate Susquehanna into Tokyo Bay, opening Japan to influence and trade.