East Valley High teacher charged with shooting at ex-wife in Spokane, Cheney

An East Valley High School special education teacher charged with shooting at his ex-wife in Spokane in May is now accused of shooting at her in March at a Cheney Starbucks.

Benjamin Hill, 41, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault for the Cheney incident in which prosecutors believe Hill’s ex-wife, Terri Hill, was the target, according to court documents.

Instead, a bullet almost struck a 39-year-old driver in the head in the Starbucks drive-through line, court records show. The Hills’ daughter, a minor, was with her mother at the time of the shooting.

Benjamin Hill was placed on paid administrative leave from his job after the Spokane shooting, which he was charged with first. In that incident, Hill is suspected of shooting at his ex-wife while she was driving to work on May 18 near Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. No one was injured in either shooting.

Police learned last month the fired casing from Cheney matched the casing found from the Spokane shooting in which Hill was charged with first-degree assault, documents say. Police believe the same gun, which was reportedly stolen between December and February from a family member of Terri Hill’s, was used in both shootings.

At about 9:10 a.m. March 4, Cheney police officers were dispatched to a gunshots report at Starbucks, 2816 1st St., in which a vehicle was struck in the drive-through, according to documents. The Starbucks manager told police she checked with customers and they said they heard the gunshot but did not see anything.

The driver, whose 2021 Chevy Traverse was struck by a bullet, told police he was in the drive-through waiting to pick up his online mobile order when he heard a loud noise as if someone threw a rock at his vehicle. He said he realized his vehicle had been shot after seeing a bullet fragment on his dashboard and two areas that were damaged by the bullet.

Police said in documents the bullet went through one of the driver’s windows and hit the interior roof and front windshield before coming to rest on the dashboard. Eastern Washington University Police officers found a 9 mm Luger bullet casing about 60 yards from where the bullet struck the Chevy.

“The shooting endangered the lives of many innocent bystanders, including Benjamin’s own daughter who was sitting partly between Terri and where Benjamin would have been shooting from,” police said in court documents. “Though the shot was fired at Terri Hill, the lack of marksmanship nearly cost (the driver) his life.”

Hill was arrested May 18 after the Spokane shooting and posted bond, according to documents. He was arrested on the new charges June 16 and remained in the Spokane County Jail on Saturday on a $1 million bond.

He is scheduled for trial Aug. 21 in both cases.