Letters for July 8, 2023

Labor laws need updating

I had the great privilege of completing a summer internship in the now-historic Hull House in Chicago in the early 1960s, more than 50 years ago. During that time, the Hull House was gradually closing, as the neighborhood it served had moved. I was astonished to learn that in “the olden days” (think 1920s) the settlement house served immigrant families whose children worked in factories, and often did not attend school. Frequently, little children were tied to furniture all day, while their parents worked.

We have come a long way since then. However, during the pandemic, agricultural businesses were caught illegally employing underage children working in dangerous conditions, often at night. In the past two years, at least 10 states have introduced or passed bills that weaken child labor protections. Children can work with restrictions at the age of 10 in some states, and the Iowa legislature recently passed a provision that businesses and factories would not be liable for injuries or deaths of children employees.

In 2023, we are replicating dangerous conditions for children seen more than 100 years ago.

Where is the outrage? It seems to be focused on attacking those waiting at the southern border, who could take up the jobs the children are doing. So, let’s allow more people into the country and at the same time strengthen and enforce bills that protect children from dangerous labor conditions. That action would be compassionate and humane, and a win-win for both immigrants and children.

Nancy Street

Cheney

Make informed choices

A word of caution about yard signs. Neither the color nor the words “nonpartisan” tell you anything about the candidate. Nonpartisan refers ONLY to the office, not to the candidate. To learn how a candidate will represent you: One, read their website. Two, listen to them speak. And three, see who supports them. Then make an informed choice in August and November. And thank you for voting.

Su Sawyer

Spokane

What Trump thinks about drag

In 2023, at least 26 bills have been introduced in 14 states by Republican legislators taking aim at drag events. This legislative movement has emerged amid a wider conservative backlash to expanded LGBTQ rights.

I wondered what Donald Trump would have to say on this issue. So, I did a lot of research and finally found what I believe his answer would be.

The YouTube video titled “Donald Trump Gets Naughty with Rudy Giuliani in Drag” clearly shows that Donald Trump feels comfortable with individuals in drag.

Let’s hear it for Donald!

Mike McCarty

Spokane

Trump is being treated fairly

A MAGA myth is that Citizen Trump is not being treated like Citizen Pence or President Biden, as if three wrongs would make a right. False. Citizen Pence improperly possessed classified documents. He cooperated in their surrender. The Special Prosecutor declined to charge. Citizen Trump surrendered several improperly possessed classified documents. The Special Prosecutor declined to charge on these documents.

Former President Trump avoided federal trial for obstruction of the Muller investigation because DOJ does not indict a sitting president. President Biden cooperatively surrendered improperly possessed classified documents. If Special Counsel Robert Hur, a Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney, concludes President Biden should be indicted, we should presume no indictment by DOJ of a sitting president. Just like Trump. Unlike Pence and Biden, it is not disputed Citizen Trump possessed and hid many more classified documents that compromised national security. Citizen Trump was indicted, just like the seven individuals so charged since 2017. This is the way the rule of law works. The Special Prosecutor made a request, before any of us react, read the indictment. Easily found on the Internet.

As U.S. citizens, we owe it to our country to honor that request before speaking on the treatment of Citizen Trump. I have read it and have three questions. What other classified documents does he have? Who else did he show the nation’s secrets to? Has he sold or bartered the nation’s secrets for his personal gain?

C. Matthew Anderson

Spokane

Freedom is turn to control

Feminists hate women. Communists despise the poor. Race-hustlers posing as Civil Rights leaders hate the Black community, Hispanics, or whomever they purport to represent.

How could this be?! Aren’t feminists motivated by an ardent hunger to liberate women? Don’t communists do all that they do in order to eliminate poverty from the human condition? Don’t ethnic champions thirst for their particular ethnicity’s acceptance?

None of these pretensions stand up to scrutiny. These “noble causes” are really just excuses for social justice warriors to take action.

The beautiful captive princess is not what epic tales are really about. She is the dream that motivates the noble knight, whose story it is.

Feminists loathe traditional femininity. Any woman who is motivated by love of family to define herself primarily as a wife and mother is disdained as a “trad-wife,” a traitor to the sisterhood. To feminists, women are to compete with men rather than complement them.

Communists, who today comprise the core of the cult against “man-made climate change,” have exchanged workers for “the environment.” Martyring freedom on the altar of preserving the current climate is less disappointing than doing so for workers who, when given the opportunity, themselves become entrepreneurs.

Today’s civil rights leaders have such contempt for those for whom they speak that they demand affirmative action rather than meritocratic opportunity. Equity must supplant equality because protected people cannot compete.

Whatever their cause, they crave to supplant our freedom with their control.

Ralph Ginorio

Coeur d’Alene

An idea for 2024 race

In normal times, a third-party presidential candidacy would be doomed. These are not normal times. A very significant proportion of the American people do not want either Joe Biden or Donald Trump to run. They believe we can do better, and they are right.

Unlike whimsical third-party candidates with no chance to win, a team of proven, seasoned and ethical candidates would have a unique opportunity to succeed. Ideally with a presidential and vice presidential candidate, one from each party, I have a suggestion: Gov. Chris Sununu for president and Joe Manchin for vice president. Either could be president, but I believe Chris Sununu wants to be, and he is the more charismatic. The team seems plausible as Senator Manchin would likely lose his re-election to the Senate given how West Virginia has turned deep red.

Think about it – a successful and personally attractive (and young) Republican governor, teamed with a solid, sensible, business-oriented Democratic senator. Beats Joe and Donald. Additionally, a bipartisan team at the top might help defuse the current extreme partisanship.

Dean Haagenson

Hayden