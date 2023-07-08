Minnesota man dies in I-90 crash east of Coeur d’Alene

A 66-year-old Minnesota man died Saturday after the Volvo semi tractor he was driving went off Interstate 90 east of Coeur d’Alene.

The driver, of Rice, Minnesota, was traveling around 3:15 a.m. east on the interstate when he drove on the right shoulder of the roadway, hitting the jersey barriers, according to an Idaho State Police news release. The vehicle continued along the barriers through a curve in the road and eventually hit an embankment on the right shoulder.

The driver, whose identity was not released, was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene, troopers said. Troopers are working with the Kootenai County coroner to determine if the driver’s death was because of a medical issue or the crash.

Eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane during the investigation, which is ongoing.