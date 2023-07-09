100 years ago in Spokane: Local match production boosted by cigarette smoking during war

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Match production was of one of the region’s biggest industries, and it was booming because of a fad that had swept the nation.

The cigarette fad.

H.F. Holman of the Diamond Match Co., which had a large factory in the region, said the increase was directly traceable to the boom in cigarette smoking.

“The enlarged consumption of cigarettes has not been traced directly to the war, but the war is believed to have been an influence,” said Holman.

Soldiers were often issued cigarettes.

Holman noted that 50 years earlier, “matches were used chiefly to start the kitchen fire and bits of paper thrust into the stove were used to light the pipe.”

From the domestic altercation beat: A Spokane couple was hauled into court after engaging in what was called a “dish throwing contest.”

The husband attempted to explain this to the judge.

“My wife has been in the habit of taking on a little too much likker on Saturday nights, and several times I have come home and found her lit up, and with my arrival, in her hilarity, she always begins tossing the dishes outdoors,” said the husband.

“Being cold sober, it was somewhat of a bore to me, and I decided to give her a little of the same treatment. So last night, I went downtown, and getting lit up plenty, came home,” he continued. “But to my chagrin, I found she was already several drinks ahead of me. When I started throwing the dishes, she remonstrated that I was throwing all the best dishes and she joined in. The coffee pot hurled by her bounced off my head and kind of put me out.”

Both were arrested on drunkenness charges.