News >  Transportation

Crash between car, semitruck sends Loon Lake woman to hospital, closes traffic on U.S. Highway 395

July 9, 2023 Updated Sun., July 9, 2023 at 9:35 p.m.

First responders at the scene of a crash near Deer Park on Sunday, July 9, 2023. (Washington State Patrol)
By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com(509) 459-5429
A crash involving a car and a semitruck on Sunday morning closed U.S. Highway 395 for several hours and sent a 77-year-old Loon Lake woman to the hospital.

A Chevy sedan, driven by Shannon Taylor, was traveling south on the highway two miles south of Deer Park when Taylor lost control while braking to avoid slowing traffic in her lane, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol. Taylor crossed the center line and struck a semitruck headed north driven by Charles Kreis, 70, of Chewelah, just after 11 a.m.

Kreis was injured and called in the crash. Taylor was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center with injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and impaired driving is not suspected as a cause.

The crash closed U.S. Highway 395 for nearly four hours late Sunday morning and early Sunday afternoon.

