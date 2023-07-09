Gordon S. Jackson: Trump takes a shot (satire)

By Gordon S. Jackson

By Gordon S. Jackson

“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?” – Donald Trump, January 2016

After shooting an unidentified man on Fifth Avenue on Monday, former President Donald Trump said, “Just wait, you’ll see: I won’t lose a single voter.”

The man, who had heckled Trump following his court appearance in Manhattan, apparently suffered a minor injury to his arm. He was hustled away by police officers and driven off in an NYPD vehicle.

The shooting was captured on several smart phones and immediately went viral. The shaky video footage clearly shows Trump firing a revolver before being bundled into his limousine and driven away after making his comment about not losing any voters.

Meanwhile, responses from Trump supporters in the crowd proved the former president’s point.

Anthea Arbisson, 27, from Dallas, said, “Sure, I don’t approve of shootings and all, but how many times has Biden shot hecklers, and you never hear about it – the media, they just cover it up.”

Another out-of-town supporter, 53-year-old Hank Simpson, visiting from Oklahoma City, said he too plans to support Trump, despite the shooting. “Of course I’ll still vote for him; any charges they might bring against him will obviously be politically motivated.”

And a woman who would only say she was from Wyoming and wouldn’t give her name, said her support for Trump was unwavering: “First of all, I’m not sure there really was a shooting or some guy getting hurt. I was right there and I think this guy faked it. You notice how quickly the cops moved him away? What are they hiding?”

The flood of comments on Twitter ranged from “The heckler had it coming” to “The President can shoot anyone he wants–he be commander in chief and he’s allowed; he’s still President because he won in 2020.”

Several of Trump’s rivals for the Republican presidential nomination commented on the shooting. A senior member of Ron DeSantis’ campaign, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “It’s no surprise this shooting occurred in crime-infested New York, where Democrats continue their mollycoddling of violent criminals.”

The White House issued a statement condemning the shooting, without mentioning Trump by name, adding that the nation’s thoughts and prayers were with “the victim of this senseless act of violence.” The statement also called for stricter laws on gun ownership by former presidents.

Among the questions arising from the shooting are how did Trump come to have a weapon in the first place. A Secret Service agent on Trump’s security detail said, “Our job is to prevent Mogul (Trump’s code name) from being shot; he can shoot people if he wants. That’s not our department.”

A spokesman for the FBI said they were investigating the incident.

Gordon S. Jackson is a retired journalism professor and the author or compiler of 18 books, including three satirical novels.