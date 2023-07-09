Julio Rodriguez hopes to steal spotlight again at Monday’s Home Run Derby

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

SEATTLE – You’d be forgiven if you’d forgotten that Julio Rodriguez, in fact, did not win the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby in Los Angeles.

The Mariners star lost in an epic final round to Juan Soto by a single homer, 19-18.

In the minds of many, that final round didn’t matter.

Julio, as a 21-year-old rookie, stole the show and captured the baseball world’s attention with his 81 home runs, the second-most hit in a home run derby (behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s 91 in 2019).

Julio is the only slugger in derby history to have multiple 30-homer rounds, and he’s back in the event Monday night in his home park.

No way he’d miss this.

Here’s how the derby field shakes out (based on home runs hit through July 4):

(1) Luis Robert Jr. vs. (8) Adley Rutschman

(2) Pete Alonso vs. (7) Julio Rodriguez

(3) Mookie Betts vs. (6) Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

(4) Adolis Garcia vs. (5) Randy Arozarena

It’s one of the most talented derby fields, featuring a two-time winner (Alonso), the event’s record-holder (Guerrero), an underdog first-timer (Betts) and some of the game’s best young talents (Rodriguez, Robert, Rutschman, Arozarena).

J-Rod and Alonso have the most intriguing first-round matchup – a rematch of their second-round mash-off last year at Dodger Stadium.

Julio won that round, 31-24.

Alonso is built for this event. But Julio will have the home crowd cheering his every move.

Can he do it again?

Julio, you might recall, had aggravated an injury to his left wrist – on a slide into second base in Texas – only one day before his participation in the derby last year. He missed the Mariners’ first four games coming out of the All-Star break and landed on the injured list at the end of July, leading to some questions about whether it as a good idea for him to participate in the derby with the injured list.

A year later, the answer is unequivocal: Yes, Julio belongs in the home run derby. This event, at this time in this venue, was made for him.

And it’s a safe bet that’ll he’ll put on a spectacular show again.