Logan Gilbert’s strong start allows Mariners to take series from Astros

Richard Dean Seattle Times

HOUSTON — For the past half decade the Astros have had the Mariners’ number. The Astros have had their way with most of the American League teams, winning five divisional titles over the past six seasons.

So, coming into Minute Maid Park and winning three of four from the reigning World Series champions is a big deal for the Mariners, who were eliminated by the Astros in three close games in last year’s American League Division Series.

Sunday afternoon’s 3-1 win over the Astros is significant. Fueled by Logan Gilbert’s strong seven innings and a three-run fourth, the Mariners (45-44) go into the All-Star break, with the game being played on Tuesday in Seattle, with a winning record for the third straight year.

“We’re well aware of what they’ve done in the American League in the last four or five years,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “This has been a tough place for us, no question about it.

“We certainly left here with a sour taste in our mouth last year. It happens. I think our group has learned and grown from that. It showed in this series.”

In dominant fashion, the Mariners outscored Houston 20-6 and outhit the home team 30-19 over four games. The Astros managed only three hits Sunday.

The series was the Mariners’ first visit to Houston since Games 1 and 2 of the ALDS. Both games were decided by late-inning home runs from Yordan Alvarez.

The Mariners are 7-2 in July and trying to get into the postseason picture. They concluded their seven-game road trip with five wins.

Gilbert was spot on for the second straight start, allowing only one run and three hits over seven innings, producing an effective slider. He was coming off a shutout at San Francisco.

“I always have high expectations and standards and really want to help the team,” Gilbert said. “It seems the whole team is playing well right now. Just trying to step up and do my part when it’s my day.”

Against the Astros, minus All-Star Alvarez and eight-time All-Star Jose Altuve to injury, Gilbert (7-5) relied on his secondary pitches. Houston is an aggressive hitting team and Gilbert did not want to leave too many pitches over the plate. The right-hander struck out six without a walk.

“He had an outstanding slider in San Francisco the other day, he carried it over into today’s game,” Servais said. “If you look at our pitching development. These guys are not a finished product, even Logan. As established as he is in this league, he’s focused on getting better.

“And the quality of his secondary pitches has gone through the roof. The split finger, the slider, the curveball today in the fifth and sixth innings was awesome. That’s what’s allowing him to get deep in games, having some easier innings. He has really turned the dial up.”

Gilbert’s lone blemish was allowing a home run to catcher Martin Maldonado leading off the last of the sixth. Maldonado’s seventh homer of the season landed in the first row of the seats, just out of the reach of right fielder Teoscar Hernandez, who played a role in the three-run fourth.

Astros manager Dusty Baker was impressed with Gilbert’s performance as well. Gilbert has faced the Astros eight times, including a start in Game 1 of the 2022 ALDS.

“He was throwing more breaking balls than the last time we saw him — split finger, change-ups, occasional fastball,” Baker said. “He’s changed his style of pitching. He was at a confidence high coming into today. He was very good.”

But Sunday’s win was not secured until reliever Paul Sewald struck out Jose Abreu swinging to end the game with Kyle Tucker stranded at first base.

Gilbert lowered his ERA to 3.66. Of his 94 pitches, 63 were strikes. Gilbert threw a steady mix of pitches with Cal Raleigh calling the shots behind the plate.

“The slider was good, went to the curveball late, that helped a lot,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert picked up his 19th career win on the road. He entered the game tied for seventh in the majors in road wins since his debut in 2021.

The key blow in the Mariners’ three-run fourth was Jarred Kelenic’s two-run double off starter Brandon Bielak (4-5). The sharp liner to center brought in Ty France and Hernandez. Julio Rodriguez, who reached base on a fielding error by shortstop Jeremy Pena to lead off the inning, had made it 1-0 when he came around on Hernandez’s double. Rodriguez stole two bases.

Kelenic reached the 100-RBI mark in his career with his double and has 101 RBIs. Seawald’s save was his 17th of the season with his scoreless ninth. Matt Brash threw a scoreless eighth.

The Mariners took the first two games of the series on Thursday and Friday. All four Mariners starters this series logged a quality start.

Aside from Maldonado’s second homer in as many games, the Astros never mounted much of an offensive threat. Houston got singles from Abreu and Chas McCormick in the second, but Gilbert was helped by Pena hitting into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.

Gilbert does not like to boxed in with his pitches, he has options.

“Not to say I don’t put myself in a tough situation now and then, but I have a better shot when I can go to different pitches in different counts,” Gilbert said.

“The last few weeks I’ve felt I’ve had a good fastball, but it’s really about what I’m going to execute the most and what lines up with what (the coaching staff) is trying to do. The slider was definitively working today, and against that (batting) order, it seemed like they were going after the fastball, so the slider down and away helped.”