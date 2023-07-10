Finley fire kills dog, destroys travel trailer and scorches a quarter acre

Cameron Probert Tri-City Herald

A fast-moving fire killed a dog and destroyed a camp trailer and a shed in Finley, Washington, over the weekend.

Firefighters were called to 215106 E. Pidcock Road shortly before 5:15 p.m. after someone reported a camper was burning.

A couple had been living inside but weren’t home when the blaze started, said Jenna Kochenauer, Benton County Fire District 1’s public information officer. But their dog was trapped inside.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered the trailer was fully engulfed in flames. The fire had spread past a wire fence and to a shed on the neighboring property. A second shed was threatened.

The shed had propane tanks inside that exploded in the heat, Kochenauer said. Several neighbors reported hearing the canisters break open.

Along with battling the blaze, firefighters also were dealing with hot temperatures in the high 90s.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within 15 minutes, but not before it destroyed the camper, the shed and scorched about a quarter acre.

One neighbor reported a minor injury but didn’t want any medical help, Kochenauer said.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is helping with the investigation.

Benton County Fire District 1 had help from the Pasco fire department and Kennewick police.