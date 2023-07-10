Former Gonzaga point guard Andrew Nembhard stars, scores 21 points in Indiana’s Summer League win

LAS VEGAS – In what he expects to be his final appearance at 2023 NBA Summer League, former Gonzaga point guard Andrew Nembhard put on an another offensive clinic at the Thomas & Mack Center, scoring a game-high 21 points in Indiana’s 108-85 win over the Orlando Magic.

Nembhard, who was 8 of 16 from the field, 2 of 5 from the 3-point line and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, also dished out a game-leading seven assists to help the Pacers secure their second win in Las Vegas.

The Toronto native joined Indiana’s Summer League roster after starting 63 of 75 games for the Pacers as a rookie and indicated he wouldn’t be on the court for the team’s final three games this week in Vegas.

When asked if he anticipated Monday’s game would be his last in Las Vegas, Nembhard said “yeah, I expect so.”

Nembhard scored in a variety of ways, finding success in his matchups with Orlando lottery pick guard, Anthony Black, a former Gonzaga recruit who played at Arkansas last season.

Nembhard took Black off the dribble twice in the first half, gliding past the 6-foot-7 rookie on Indiana’s final possession before flipping in a 7-foot floater.

“He played great,” Indiana Summer League coach Jannero Pargo said. “There’s just a comfort level having him out there with the ball. He makes the right read, makes the right play. He keeps us settled and gets us into offense without any problem.”

The second-year Pacer was 6 of 14 from the field with 14 points, eight assists and eight turnovers in Indiana’s 91-83 win over the Washington Wizards to open Summer League play on Saturday.

Elsewhere…

– Former Gonzaga post Filip Petrusev made his fifth consecutive start at Summer League, scoring 12 points on 5 of 10 shooting from the field, 0 of 3 from the 3-point line and 2 of 5 from the free throw line. Petrusev also had four rebounds and four blocked shots in the Sixers’ 111-103 loss.

– Joel Ayayi made his Vegas Summer League debut for the Memphis Grizzlies, scoring three points on one attempt from the field in a 100-77 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The former Gonzaga guard also had one assist in his 11 minutes.

– Washington State’s Justin Powell logged his second DNP (did not play) in the Miami Heat’s 73-70 loss to the Phoenix Suns.