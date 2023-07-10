Former Gonzaga post Filip Petrusev is taking a different approach while working toward similar outcome with Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia’s Filip Petrušev guards against New York during an NBA Summer League game on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nev. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review) Buy a print of this photo

LAS VEGAS – Filip Petrusev is wearing the same uniform, managing the same pressure and working toward the same outcome this year at NBA Summer League.

Almost everything else feels different for the former Gonzaga big man in his third summer stint with the Philadelphia 76ers, who selected Petrusev with the 50th overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft.

For one, the Serbian-born Petrusev is coming off the most productive season of his professional career, averaging a career-high 10.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in the EuroLeague – the second-most competitive league in the world – while playing for hometown club Crvena Zvezda Belgrade.

That’s led to a more confident Petrusev one year after a sour parting from Turkish club Anadolu Efes, whose coach described the forward’s addition as “a mistake” during an interview with Milliyet newspaper. In Petrusev’s words, the experience was “not pleasant,” and may partially explain his pedestrian showing at Summer League in 2022.

Petrusev, who wasn’t deemed ready to join Philadelphia’s roster last season, signed with Crvena Zvezda and posted impressive numbers in EuroLeague competition while leading his club to a Serbian league championship.

Last month, basketball website EuroHoops reported the 76ers are prepared to give Petrusev his first opportunity in the NBA with intentions to sign the 6-foot-11 player to a two-year contract. Philadelphia used a popular strategy by stashing Petrusev in Europe after drafting him in 2021.

“I think I’ve played in Europe the last three years and especially this last year, I played in the highest competition after the NBA which is Euroleague,” Petrusev said, “and I showed what I can do and I had a really good season, so I’m pretty confident about it.”

A few other things could work in Petrusev’s favor as he tries to make the jump from European competition to the NBA.

Philadelphia terminated coach Doc Rivers in May and hired Nick Nurse, who led the Toronto Raptors to the 2019 NBA championship. Since he returned to the United States from Serbia, Petrusev’s already had multiple chances to interact with Nurse, who coached Philadelphia’s Salt Lake Summer League team last week.

The new regime in Philadelphia could mean a clean slate for Petrusev, who’s already had productive conversations with the 55-year-old coach about his role with the organization. At a point when Nurse is still getting to know Philadelphia’s roster, his players, Petrusev included, are working to understand the coach’s philosophies on both ends of the floor.

“Just trying to figure out what he’s all about, his principles on defense and offense, his spacings and all that,” Petrusev said. “So he’s talking to the whole team and everybody has different things they need to do, especially to him, and try to be as coachable as possible.”

Petrusev unintentionally trimmed down during his season in Serbia, cutting 5-10 pounds as a result of longer, cardio-based practice sessions with his new coach at Crvena Zvezda.

“Not on purpose, but it was just a lot of practices back home, have a different coach so it’s been really hard and long practices back home so that’s why,” Petrusev said. “But I also played the 4, so I didn’t have to bang down low quite as much. I feel good, so that’s all that matters.”

The former West Coast Conference Player of the Year wasn’t asked to be a perimeter shooting threat during his time at Gonzaga, making just 11 3-pointers in two seasons while shooting at a clip of 26%. Petrusev made a position change after signing with Crvena Zvezda and instantly became someone opponents had to be conscious of at the 3-point line, making 52% of his attempts in ABA play and 35% in the EuroLeague.

“(I) spent a lot more time on the perimeter,” Petrusev said. “Before that I was inside, so just being able to do both and when I get here do whatever they ask me to do and be ready for it.”

Petrusev’s beginning to adapt to the Summer League setting, too.

In four Summer League appearances in 2021, he averaged 4.2 points per game. The next summer, he averaged 5.5 points, thanks in large part to a 14-point performance during Philly’s final game in Vegas. Petrusev hasn’t scored fewer than eight points during the 2023 Summer League circuit – encompassing five games in Salt Lake and Vegas – and he’s averaging 10.4 points after scoring 13 and 12 points the last two games.

“I’m just feeling more confident, I know what to expect and I came more prepared compared to last year and the year before,” he said. “I was not in as good shape as I am right now. I think it’s noticeable and that’s why I think I’m doing better this year.”

Noting the differences between Summer League play and EuroLeague, Petrusev said “Here is obviously much faster and much less organized. Obviously you have just a couple days to get organized for Summer League, so it’s a lot more one on one, differences in coverage.”

He added: “It’s not much different from the NBA, but it’s really different from the Summer League at both ends of the floor basically.”

Petrusev has started all five games for Philadelphia and occasionally shares the floor with Arizona All-American and Sixers undrafted free agent Azuolas Tubelis, another European post player who was coached by former Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd.

In a 111-103 loss to Dallas on Monday at COX Pavilion, Petrusev reached double figures scoring for the third time in four games, but he was also effective as a rim protector, blocking a game-high four shots.

In his five Summer League appearances, Petrusev has made 20 of 35 (57%) shots from the field while averaging 6.2 rebounds.

“He’s very good, he can shoot, he can stretch the floor out, he plays smart and he can get to his spots,” Philadelphia guard Terquavion Smith said. “Playing with Fil, it’s great.”

Petrusev still follows Gonzaga and said he enjoyed watching former Bulldogs teammate Drew Timme claim the school’s all-time scoring record last season. Timme spent his freshman year backing up Petrusev, averaging 20.5 minutes per game, before assuming a larger role when the Serbian forward left Gonzaga after the 2019-20 season to turn pro.

“You could tell how talented he is,” Petrusev said, “and I had no doubt in GU’s program with the way it is, the way they use their bigs, there was no question about it.”