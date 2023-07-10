From Ryne Sandberg to Andrew Kittredge, local standouts have history in MLB’s All-Star game

Playing in the Midsummer Classic is one of the most outstanding achievements a professional baseball player can obtain. There have been a few locals throughout the history of MLB to be selected to play in this game.

The 93rd MLB all-star game will be held Tuesday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, with three players from the hometown Mariners. The American League roster consists of abundant young talent and features Seattle center field phenom Julio Rodríguez and starting pitchers Luis Castillo and George Kirby.

The last player to play in the game from Spokane, though was Ferris High’s Andrew Kittredge.

Kittredge was an average pitcher in his first four seasons at the big league level. Through 111⅓ innings of work, Kittredge had a 4-3 record, struck out 105 batters and posted a 4.94 earned-run average.

In 2021, Kittredge threw 71⅔ innings in 57 appearances, both career highs. Kittredge had a 1.88 ERA, 77 strikeouts and 0.98 WHIP, landing his first and only all-star selection.

Kittredge entered the All-Star Game in the seventh inning and retired all three batters with groundouts.

Kittredge was drafted out of Ferris by the Seattle Mariners in 2008. Saxsons coach John Thacker, said it was clear from the beginning that Kittredge was a special player with next-level potential. Thacker realized Kittredge was “going to be really really good” after he saw Kittredge’s first bullpen as a freshman.

“It’s unbelievable. It is such a rarity to coach anyone who goes on to make the MLB, let alone the All-Star Game,” Thacker said.

Thacker coached at Ferris for 34 years and Kittredge is the only player he coached to make it past AAA of five that were drafted.

Kittredge displayed his All-Star caliber talent throughout his high school career and could effortlessly throw over 90 MPH. He was a good hitter and position player and Thacker believes he could have played in the field at the next level.

“Andrew was really special,” Thacker said. “Didn’t garner the limelight. He was the type of player to say ‘get me on the field, give me a bat, let my talents do the speaking for me.’ “

Kittredge has missed all of the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery – the first arm injury of his career – and is expected to make his return later this season.

Chicago Cubs’ Ryne Sandberg, Pittsburgh Pirates’ Bobby Bonilla and San Francisco Giants’ Will Clark look on during batting practice prior to the 1991 All-Star game on July 9, 1991 in Toronto. (Getty Images)

• The greatest player from Spokane to make an All-Star game is Ryne Sandberg.

Sandberg was born and raised in Spokane and is considered one of the best all-around infielders in the history of baseball. The 11-time All-Star attended North Central High School and was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 20th round of the 1978 MLB draft.

Sandberg played 13 games for the Phillies and only reached base once before finishing the remaining 2,153 games of his career as a member of the Chicago Cubs. Sandberg quickly became a crucial component of the Cubs roster.

Throughout his 16-year career, Sandberg racked up 2,386 hits, 282 home runs, 344 stolen bases, 1,318 runs and 1,061 RBIs. The average MLB player bats around .250. While Sandberg’s talent shined particularly on defense, Sandberg hit .285 throughout his career.

Sandberg won the Most Valuable Player award in the National League in 1984. His breakout season in 1984 started a streak in which Sandberg was named to 10 consecutive National League All-Star teams. He also won nine Gold Gloves and seven Silver Sluggers.

Less than 300 hitters in the history of MLB have over 2,000 hits. This hitting benchmark almost always guarantees a player’s entry to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. Sandberg’s hit total, combined with his extensive list of accomplishments, solidified his name in the book of baseball greats.

Sandberg was inducted into the hall in 2005.

Kittredge and Sandberg are the only two players from Spokane to play in the All-Star game. A few others from the Inland Northwest have made the cut.

• Mel Stottlemyre was born in Prosser, Washington, and was a dominant pitcher in the late 1960s. Stottlemyre was selected to five All-Star games and posted a career 2.97 ERA.

Stottlemyre struck out 1,257 batters in 11 seasons.

Washington’s neighbor state, Idaho, is one of the least efficient states in terms of production at the Major League level. Of the 50 United States, Idaho ranks fifth-lowest in the number of MLB players produced by the state. Only 31 native Idahoans have reached the professional level, and only five were selected to All-Star games.

• Larry Jackson was the first Idahoan selected to the game in 1957.

Jackson was born in Nampa and played 14 seasons. Jackson had a career 194-183 record, 3.40 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. He was selected to four All-Star games in his career and was elected into the Boise State Hall of Fame in 1982.

Jackson was the winning pitcher for the National League in the 1963 All-Star game. The following season, he came second in the voting for the NL Cy Young award.

• The most recent All-Star from the Gem State is starting pitcher Jason Schmidt. Schmidt was born in Lewiston, Idaho, and played 14 seasons before retiring in 2009. The peak of Schmidt’s career was on the San Francisco Giants, where he struck out 1,065 batters, finished top-four in Cy Young voting twice, and was selected to three All-Star games.

Schmidt finished his MLB career with a 130-96 record, a 3.96 ERA and 1,758 strikeouts. Schmidt was the starting pitcher for the National League in the 2003 All-Star game and threw two innings, striking out three batters and not allowing a run.

• The best player born in Idaho is Harmon Killebrew.

Killebrew was born in Payette and is the only Idaho-born player in Cooperstown. Killebrew’s 573 home runs rank 12th all-time. Of the 28 players in baseball history to hit more than 500 home runs, Killebrew is one of eight with less than 10,000 career plate appearances.

While he had more than 2,000 career hits, Killebrew is primarily known for his extraordinary power at the plate. In his 17 final seasons, after playing sparingly his first five, Killebrew averaged more than 33 home runs a year.

Killebrew was an 11-time All-Star and won the American League MVP in 1969.

• Over 250 father-son duos have made it to the MLB. Vern and Vance Law from Meridian, Idaho took it one step further and became one of the few father-son duos to each be selected for an All-Star game.

Vern Law was born in 1930 and attended Meridian High School. He made his MLB debut in 1950 with a complete game against Philadelphia.

Vern played 16 seasons and finished with a 162-147 record and a 3.77 career ERA. He was selected to the All-Star game, finished sixth in MVP voting and won the Cy Young in the 1960 season as a Pittsburgh Pirate. That season, Vern had the most strikeouts of any season in his career with 120 and led the MLB with 18 complete games.

Vern’s son Vance was born in 1956 in Boise and was one of six Chicago Cubs to be selected to the 1988 NL All-Star team, along with Sandberg. He had 972 hits as an infielder in his 11-season career. In his career, he hit .256 with 71 home runs.