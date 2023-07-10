Grant County fire leads to evacuations
July 10, 2023 Updated Mon., July 10, 2023 at 9:13 p.m.
From staff reports
A wildfire burning in Grant County has led to evacuations and Red Cross emergency assistance, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
The Bairdsprings Fire west of Quincy forced the closure of State Route 28. People affected by the Level 3 evacuation have been asked to go to the Quincy Middle School for shelter. Level 3 means to leave immediately.
The fire started Monday afternoon and by 6 p.m. was about 900 acres and still growing.
It was burning a mixture of brushland and crops in the rich agricultural land near the Columbia River.
The sheriff’s office said in a news release that the fire is threatening homes, fruit orchards and some warehouses.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
