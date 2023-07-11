Britney Spears’ memoir, ‘The Woman in Me,’ hits shelves later this year

By Alexandra Del Rosario Los Angeles Times

Britney Spears is finally ready to share her story, years after her conservatorship came to an end in 2021.

“The Woman in Me” will be published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, and will hit shelves Oct. 24, the singer announced via Twitter on Tuesday. She teased the book release with a video captioned, “It’s coming…my story on my terms at last. Are you ready?”

Now available for preorder, “The Woman in Me” is touted as a “brave and astonishingly moving story” anchored on Spears’ efforts to end her conservatorship after 13 years. Gallery Books acquired the memoir after a bidding war with several other publishing houses, People reported exclusively Tuesday.

“In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice – her truth – was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others,” said a description on the website. “ ‘The Woman in Me’ reveals for the first time her incredible journey – and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history.”

An L.A. judge ruled in November 2021 to terminate the controversial conservatorship that had been in place since early 2008, ending the oversight of two conservators who supervised the pop star’s person and her estate.

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen,” Spears, 41, tweeted briefly after the decision.

Months later, the singer reportedly signed a $15 million book deal with Simon & Schuster. The “Toxic” singer confirmed she was writing a book in April 2022, saying in a since-deleted Instagram post that the writing process was “healing and therapeutic.”

“It’s also hard bringing up past events in my life… I’ve never been able to express openly,” she said.

Spears’ pop music career, which took off in the late 1990s, has long been accompanied by tabloid headlines about her dating history, erratic behavior and family drama. Since the end of her conservatorship, the singer has used social media to speak out against her family – including parents Lynne and Jamie Spears – for alleged abuse.

While talking about her book in April 2022, Spears said a handful of the events that she writes about took place when she was “extremely young” and she has since taken the time to process them.

Gallery Books said “The Woman in Me” is written with “remarkable candor and humor.”

The description added: “Spears’ groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love – and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.”