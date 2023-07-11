Colorado woman dies in 500-foot fall after free-solo climbing in Rocky Mountain National Park
July 11, 2023 Updated Tue., July 11, 2023 at 12:48 p.m.
A 26-year-old Boulder woman died after free-solo climbing on the Four Aces of Blitzen Ridge in Rocky Mountain National Park and falling about 500 feet, park officials said.
Her 27-year-old climbing partner, who notified rangers via cell phone of her fall on Sunday, was uninjured and rescued using a Colorado Air National Guard helicopter and hoist.
A park search and rescue team hiked to the area, above Ypsilon Lake, to assist with the recovery of the body, park officials announced in a news release. The woman wasn’t identified.
The Blitzen ridge on Ypsilon Mountain is located on the east side of the park. Free-solo means climbing without a rope for protection.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.