G-7 nations to give individual security pledges to Ukraine

By Alberto Nardelli, Jennifer Jacobs and Natalia Drozdiak Bloomberg News

A group of Ukraine’s key allies are closing in on an agreement to launch negotiations with Kyiv on a collection of bilateral security commitments aimed at bolstering the country’s ability to defend itself and at deterring future Russian aggression.

The announcement is expected to be part of a declaration from most Group of Seven leaders on the sidelines of an ongoing two-day NATO summit in Vilnius, according to people familiar with the plans. The declaration, which aims to provide Ukraine with longer term security guarantees, is still under discussion and the content and signatories could change before it’s announced.

The U.S. and other participating nations would each work with Ukraine on specific long-term security commitments through the provision of modern military equipment across air, land and sea, prioritizing air defense systems, artillery, long-range capabilities and armored vehicles, said the people who asked not to be identified because the talks are private.

The defense push is part of a broader effort to support Ukraine while it is not a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Fifteen years ago, the alliance agreed that Ukraine would one day join, a pledge that proved insufficient to prevent the steady ramp up of Russian hostility that led to last year’s invasion. Allies have been grappling with how to move beyond that 2008 summit statement, without further aggravating the situation in eastern Europe.

Kyiv’s allies will also promote interoperability between Ukraine’s capabilities and those of its NATO allies, the people said. They’ll support the development of the country’s defense industry, train its troops, share intelligence and boost cyber defenses.

The commitments broadly trace much of the type of support Ukraine currently receives while at the same time aiming to scale it up and put the country on a more sustainable footing to deter future attacks.

G-7 leaders would also pledge to immediately consult with Ukraine on steps to take in the event of future Russian attacks, one of the people said. In the interim, allies will continue to provide Ukraine with financial support to address its immediate needs and will once again pledge to support its reconstruction and recovery efforts.

For its part, Ukraine will commit to continue a series of reforms, including to law enforcement, its judiciary, economy, as well as security and defense sectors, according to the people.

Kyiv’s G-7 allies will also reaffirm that Russia’s sovereign assets will remain blocked until Moscow pays for the damage it has caused to Ukraine and will continue to hold Moscow accountable for crimes committed against its neighbor, the people said. Other nations that want to contribute with their own security commitments will be able to join the efforts at any time.

“The security guarantees are debated by other countries as well which are not members of the G-7,” Romanian President Klaus Iohannis told reporters in Vilnius on Tuesday. “These guarantees refer to the current situation that Ukraine is in but also to the post war reconstruction and development. It would be good for as many countries as possible to participate.”

In parallel, as part of its future commitments and contribution to those efforts, the European Union is looking to ramp up its longer term funding for the European Peace Facility, the mechanism the bloc uses to support the delivery of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, according to another person familiar with talks taking place in Brussels.

The E.U. is also discussing ways to boost military training, support Ukraine’s reform process, including of its armed forces and law enforcement and defense sectors, and further scale up Europe’s own defense industry, especially in terms of speeding up ammunition production and cooperation with Ukraine’s industry.

In addition, the E.U. will aim to support the provision by member states of more advanced weapons systems such as missiles and fighter jets, one of the people said. The bloc’s wider commitment to Ukraine will include support toward Ukraine’s E.U. accession process and the reforms attached to that, the person added.

With assistance from Andra Timu

