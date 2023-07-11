Literary Calendar

LINC Bus Mobile Library Visit – The LINC bus mobile library has books, audiobooks, DVDs, CDs and more to checkout, computers and printers to use, Wi-Fi internet access, and special programs. The bus visits parks, schools, churches, festivals and other locations in Spokane County. To find out where the LINC bus is headed next, visit scld.org/locations/linc or call (509) 893-8407. Spokane Valley Library, 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Author Event and Book Discussion – Author Ethan Kross discusses his book “Chatter: The Voice in Our Head” about how to transform from self-saboteur to one’s own internal life coach. Virtual event, must register to attend at scld.org. Thursday, 10-11 a.m.

Market Day Story Time – Weekly story time and craft activities during the Perry Thursday Market. Pop into the event space to hear bookseller Maria read stories with a craft to follow. This event will be fun for all ages. Thursday, 4-5 p.m. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Free. (509) 315-9875.

Author Event and Book Discussion – Authors Sarah Conover and Paul Lindholdt hold a paired reading and Q&A under the theme, “Taken by the Sea.” Conover will discuss her memoir “Set Adrift: My Family’s Disappearance in the Bermuda Triangle,” and Lindholdt will discuss his travel book, “Interrogating Travel.” Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Author Event and Book Discussion – Author Richard Goodrich and Gonzaga University professor Kevin O’Connor discuss Goodrich’s book “Comet Madness,” examining the 1910 appearance of Halley’s Comet and ensuing media frenzy. Friday, 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

Crafting a Monologue with Spokane Playwrights Lab – Workshop for area writers and actors interested in theater arts. Playwrights will work directly with local writers and actors to bring their words to life. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org. Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Central Downtown Library, 906 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 444-5336.

Queer and Weird Book Club – July’s book choice is “Harrow the Ninth,” book two in “The Locked Tomb” series. Discord server conversations also available, find it at auntiesbooks.com/queer-weird-book-club-ness. Saturday, 6 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.