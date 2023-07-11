Peru’s police are on edge as new anti-government protests loom

By Marcelo Rochabrun Washington Post

Peruvian police are mobilizing thousands of officers nationwide in an effort to identify protesters traveling to the country’s capital, as a new wave of anti-government protests looks likely to restart next week.

Peru was gripped earlier this year by its worst social unrest in decades, with protesters snarling transport, disrupting farming and mining activity while demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, whose popularity last month dipped to a record low of 12%.

The unrest triggered an economic contraction in the first four months of the year. Around 50 civilians died during the protests as law enforcement clashed with demonstrators as they sought to clear widespread road blockades. Human rights organizations have accused Boluarte of allowing extrajudicial executions, while prosecutors have yet to charge anyone for the deaths.

The government has struggled to restart the economy ever since the protests waned in March, facing low investor confidence and the El Nino weather pattern, which has disrupted the agribusiness industry.

Protesters from around the country are calling for demonstrators to gather in the capital, Lima, starting July 19, although it remains unclear if they will attract a significant number of people. Still, police have announced significant efforts to monitor the potential protests, suggesting the government expects at least some disruption.

Police general Oscar Arriola said late on Wednesday that 8,000 police have been deployed for a plan to “control” the entry points to Lima. Arriola said his forces around the capital will aim to obtain “the full identification of all people and to immediately request their criminal records to see if there are any outstanding arrest orders.” He described the effort as “titanic.”

Earlier this month, police called for the suspension of all soccer matches in Lima in the second half of July due to the expected unrest, before backing down.