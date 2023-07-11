The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
65°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Spokane Valley police seek help in identifying man who tried to rob bank

July 11, 2023 Updated Tue., July 11, 2023 at 9:24 p.m.

(Courtesy of Spokane Valley Police Department)

(Courtesy of Spokane Valley Police Department)

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

Spokane Valley detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who tried Friday to rob Banner Bank.

Deputies responded to the bank, 10 N. Argonne Road, at about 11:15 a.m., according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

Bank employees told police the suspect handed a teller a note demanding money and the teller told the suspect she had no money, opening the drawer to show it was empty.

The man exited the bank and was last seen going south on Argonne Road in a red SUV, police said. The SUV believed to have been used in the incident was recovered and seized for evidence.

Employees described the suspect as possibly Hispanic or Black, wearing tan carpenter/construction-type pants, a yellow long-sleeve reflective shirt, a black and white baseball hat and a medical/surgical-style mask.

Employees said the suspect may have had a gun concealed in his waistband.

Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to call (509) 477-3159 and reference No. 10100178.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety