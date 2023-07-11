Spokane Valley police seek help in identifying man who tried to rob bank

Spokane Valley detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who tried Friday to rob Banner Bank.

Deputies responded to the bank, 10 N. Argonne Road, at about 11:15 a.m., according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

Bank employees told police the suspect handed a teller a note demanding money and the teller told the suspect she had no money, opening the drawer to show it was empty.

The man exited the bank and was last seen going south on Argonne Road in a red SUV, police said. The SUV believed to have been used in the incident was recovered and seized for evidence.

Employees described the suspect as possibly Hispanic or Black, wearing tan carpenter/construction-type pants, a yellow long-sleeve reflective shirt, a black and white baseball hat and a medical/surgical-style mask.

Employees said the suspect may have had a gun concealed in his waistband.

Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to call (509) 477-3159 and reference No. 10100178.