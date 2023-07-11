What to Stream: Don’t miss these movies, shows amid summer blockbuster releases

Greg Laemmle, president of Laemmle Theatres, shown on Jan. 28, 2013, in Los Angeles. The theater chain is the subject of the documentary "Only in Theaters." (Zuma Press)

Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

It’s a big summer movie week with “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One” hitting theaters, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” on screens, and the calm before the storm coming next week with the one-two punch of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” But there are still some interesting documentaries, movies and new series to check out on streaming services.

Appropriately enough for the summer movie season, the documentary “Only in Theaters” will hit digital platforms on Tuesday. The doc follows the storied history of the Los Angeles-based, family-owned Laemmle Theatres chain as they struggle to survive the COVID-19 pandemic and waning attendance at their art house theater franchise. Filled with filmmakers and film fans, this documentary is a love story and a tribute to the filmgoing theatrical experience and a fascinating look at film culture in L.A.

Also on digital platforms Tuesday is the latest adaptation of the French opera “Carmen.” Starring Paul Mescal and Melissa Barrera, the film is directed by dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied, who applies a modern approach to the story with ravishing style and a stirring score by Nicholas Brittell. Additionally, the Sundance 2023 darling “The Starling Girl,” starring Eliza Scanlen and Lewis Pullman, is available on digital platforms Tuesday. The debut feature from Laurel Parmet, the film follows a young girl from a fundamentalist religious community who becomes entangled in a romantic relationship with a youth pastor from her church. Hitting VOD/digital on Tuesday is Nick Cassavetes’ brutalistic action thriller “God Is a Bullet,” in which former “Game of Thrones” star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau infiltrates an insidious cult in order to save his daughter.

There’s also a couple of true crime documentaries and series hitting streaming services this week, including explorations of some of our most well-known boogeymen, and a more obscure figure. The two-part docuseries “Myth of the Zodiac Killer” hits Peacock on Tuesday. Directed by Andrew Nock, what the series presupposes about this iconic criminal mystery is that perhaps the Zodiac never existed in the first place? It’s a provocative question that adds a wrinkle to the case that has captivated the country for over half a century. Stream it on Peacock. On Hulu, tune into another true crime doc, “The Jewel Thief,” about unassuming criminal mastermind Gerald Blanchard, directed by Landon Van Soest. That streams on Thursday.

For something a bit lighter, two second seasons are available this week as well: on Wednesday, comedic murder mystery “The Afterparty” debuts its second season on Apple TV+, and on Friday, the hotly anticipated second season of Jenny Han’s romantic young adult series adaptation “The Summer I Turned Pretty” bows on Prime Video.