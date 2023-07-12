Bond yields slump on bets fed nearing end of hikes

By Rita Nazareth Bloomberg

Stock futures rose and Treasury yields fell after data showing a slowdown in inflation bolstered speculation the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its interest-rate hikes.

S&P 500 contracts extended gains, while futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed with a gain of about 1%.

Treasury two-year yields, which are more sensitive to imminent policy moves, tumbled 13 basis points to below 4.75%.

The dollar fell for a fourth straight session. Brent crude climbed above $80 a barrel for the first time since May.

The consumer price index rose 3% last month from a year ago, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The so-called core measure – which economists view as the better indicator of underlying inflation – advanced 4.8%, the lowest since late 2021 but still well above the Fed’s target.

Traders will also wade through remarks from a raft of Fed speakers on Wednesday, while the central bank will issue its Beige Book survey of regional business contacts at 2 p.m. in Washington.

The Bank of Canada is likely to lift rates for a second consecutive meeting, bringing borrowing costs to a level not seen in 22 years.

Most major commercial lenders predict the hike will be the last in this cycle.

Major banks will kick off the earnings season later this week, with JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup reporting results on Friday.

The results from U.S. banks are unlikely to provide clarity on areas of uncertainty, although there could be the first signs of a trough in net interest margin, Citigroup wrote in a note downgrading JPMorgan to neutral.

For investors anxious the upcoming reporting season will put a dent on the recent stock rally, early tea leaves from S&P 500 firms offer some reassurance.

Among the companies that issued forward guidance in June, the ratio of those whose forecast beat sell-side estimates exceeded misses by a multiple of two, according to data compiled by Bank of America.

That’s the highest reading since August 2021.

While profits from S&P 500 companies are projected to drop for a third straight quarter, earnings are expected to improve in the remainder of the year, with consensus calling for a small contraction in the third quarter and a return to profit growth in the fourth, Bloomberg Intelligence data show.