Boots Bakery reopens in Saranac Commons with new menu items and old favorites

Boots Bakery and Lounge re-opened Monday in the Saranac Commons with old favorites and new treats.

The bakery moved out of the historic West Main Avenue building in December, where it was located since opening in 2012.

By January, Boots had found a new commercial kitchen space in local nonprofit Thrive International. In the six months since, Boots has kept up with its commercial contracts while anticipating reopening a storefront at Saranac Commons, 19 W. Main Ave.

The bakery offers gluten-free and vegan goods, including a host of salads.

Boots owner Alison Collins didn’t make a formal announcement of the re-opening on Monday, but the bakery was busy.

“It’s hard to know how it’s going to go,” Collins said. “It’s good.”

It just got busier as the week went on. By 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the bakery was almost sold out, Collins said.

“It’s just going to take us a hot minute to get up to speed,” Collins said. “It’s been great so far.”

While classic favorites like pumpkin waffles, garlicky roasted brussels and mushrooms and yams and greens are selling out, Collins plans new offerings for the weekend.

Cinnamon rolls and biscuits and gravy top the list.

Boots Bakery is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.