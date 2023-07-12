Emmy nominations list: ‘The Bear,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ rack up nods for 2023

By Samantha Chery and Herb Scribner Washington Post

“Succession” hogged the head of the table Wednesday morning, with more than two dozen nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards. The billionaire drama was stalked closely by zombie-thriller “The Last of Us,” as well as “The White Lotus.”

All three of those HBO shows will vie with others for best drama, while FX’s anxiety-inducing sandwich-shop series, “The Bear,” will wrestle for top comedy show with last year’s reigning champion, “Ted Lasso.”

Big franchise shows such as “Wednesday,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “Andor” also earned nods, as did critical darling “Abbott Elementary,” which will get another chance at the top comedy prize for its second season.

You can see the full list of nominees below, with curiosities such as “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak’s nomination in the first game-show categories, and the absolute domination by “The White Lotus” of the supporting acting categories – with no fewer than nine members of its cast earning nods.

The ceremonies are scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18 – though Hollywood is in the middle of a strike crisis that could dramatically magnify if thousands of unionized actors join writers in their months-long walkout.

“Daisy Jones and The Six,” produced by Spokane’s Mandi Price, also racking up a number of nominations.

Outstanding drama series

“Andor”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Last of Us”

“Succession”

“The White Lotus”

“Yellowjackets”

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”

Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus”

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”

Theo James, “The White Lotus”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Succession”

Outstanding comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Jury Duty”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“Wednesday”

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Outstanding limited series

“Beef”

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“Fleishman Is in Trouble”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or a movie

Lizzy Caplan, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”

Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or a movie

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy”

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Annaleigh Ashford, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Maria Bello, “Beef”

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Juliette Lewis, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Merritt Wever, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Murray Bartlett, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Richard Jenkins, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Joseph Lee, “Beef”

Ray Liotta, “Black Bird”

Young Mazino, “Beef”

Jesse Plemons, “Love & Death”

Outstanding talk series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“The Problem With Jon Stewart”

Outstanding reality-competition show

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding live variety special

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna” – Fox

“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” – Netflix

“Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium” – Disney Plus

“The Oscars” – ABC

“75th Annual Tony Awards” – CBS

Outstanding game show

“Family Feud”

“Jeopardy!”

“The Price Is Right”

“That’s My Jam”

“Wheel of Fortune”

Outstanding host for a game show

Mayim Bialik, “Jeopardy!”

Steve Harvey, “Family Feud”

Ken Jennings, “Jeopardy!”

Keke Palmer, “Password”

Pat Sajak, “Wheel of Fortune”

Outstanding structured reality program

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”

“Love Is Blind”

“Queer Eye”

“Shark Tank”

Outstanding unstructured reality program

“Indian Matchmaking”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”

“Selling Sunset”

“Vanderpump Rules”

“Welcome to Wrexham”