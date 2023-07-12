Firefighters gain control of Grant County wildfire
July 12, 2023 Updated Wed., July 12, 2023 at 8 p.m.
A Grant County wildfire that started Monday and spurred evacuations was 95% contained as of Wednesday evening.
Evacuations for the 2,346-acre Baird Springs Fire were downgraded again Wednesday, to Level 1, which means be ready, according to the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team’s Facebook page.
The fire initially threatened homes and other structures, forcing people to evacuate Monday. Residents were allowed to return to their homes Tuesday. The blaze also shut down State Route 28 Monday, but it was reopened by Tuesday.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
