Five decomposed bodies found near western Colorado campsite
July 12, 2023 Updated Wed., July 12, 2023 at 11:37 a.m.
Five badly decomposed bodies found in dark woods near a remote campsite in western Colorado were the focus of a Gunnison County Sheriff’s investigation on Wednesday.
A hiker found three of the bodies Sunday evening in the woods near the Gold Creek Campground, located in Gunnison County about 7 miles from Ohio City. Gunnison County Sheriff’s deputies went to the site and found two more bodies. All five were in an advanced state of decomposition, officials said.
“It is still under investigation,” Gunnison County Sheriff’s investigator Skye Wells said Wednesday morning.
No other information was available, Wells said.
The U.S. Forest Service lists the campground as “closed due to inaccessibility.” It sits 27 miles northeast of Gunnison near 13,266-foot Henry Mountain at the southeastern edge of the Fossil Ridge Wilderness.
