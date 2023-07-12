Freya Street closed between 11th and 17th after water main break

A portion of Freya Street could be closed for up to a week after a 50,000-pound vacuum truck responding to a water main break Wednesday morning broke through the street while trying to clear water from the area.

About 25 homes in the area of Freya and 13th Avenue will be without water until early Wednesday evening, said Kirstin Davis, Spokane Public Works communications manager.

Davis said the water main break happened late Wednesday morning on 13th and Freya. A wastewater vacuum truck was in the area conducting regular maintenance, drove over to the break and sunk through the street.

No one was injured and the truck, which sustained some damage, was towed, Davis said. The water main is undergoing repairs with the expectation water will be restored to affected homes between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Freya is closed between 11th and 17th avenues and city officials are encouraging drivers to use Thor and Ray streets instead.

Davis said she is unsure how long the street repairs will take but they could take up to a week.