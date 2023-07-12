History for Chron
July 12, 2023 Updated Wed., July 12, 2023 at 2:20 p.m.
Numerous earthquakes were detected beneath the peak of Mount Hood, causing a volcano hazard watch to be issued. Scientists installed three seismometers and a telemeter station on the peak, with more than 50 earthquakes found in four days. The main concern of the scientists was where the earthquakes were happening 4 miles underneath the center of the mountain, possibly indicating magma shifting.
The same phenomenon happened when Mount St. Helens erupted less than two months before. Oregon Public Safety began making contingency plans for evacuation and gave residents warnings ahead of time. The last time Mount Hood erupted was in 1865, with a reported dense plume and nighttime glow in 1907.
A Boise resident was found dead in a parking lot in Spokane and indentified as homicide victim Theodore B. Welch. A suspect was arrested in Boise a week later. Steven S. Stoffel was being held without bond on charges of being a fugitive in Idaho. Stoffel indicated he would fight extradition to Spokane to face a murder charge.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.