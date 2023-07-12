Looking for tickets to Taylor Swift’s Seattle shows? I know places, but prepare to spend

By Rosemary Montalvo (Tacoma) News Tribune

SEATTLE – Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to Seattle for two nights later this month.

Swift will be performing at Lumen Field in Seattle on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23.

HAIM, a Los Angeles-based rock band made up of three sisters, and Gracie Abrams, a pop singer-songwriter, will open for Swift both nights.

Although both Seattle shows are sold out on Ticketmaster, there are tickets available on resale websites such as Vivid Seats and SeatGeek.

Tickets to Swift’s concerts are in high demand, so they are not cheap. Prices range from a little over $1,000 to $17,000, depending on the website.

Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats has 212 listings for tickets for Swift’s Saturday show. The least expensive ticket starts at $1,206 and is in the upper section of the stadium and has limited view since it is positioned behind the stage.

There are 329 listings for tickets to the Sunday show. The least expensive ticket starts at $1,329 and is for a suite located to the side of the stage and has a limited view.

Vivid Seats has a 100% Buyer Guarantee that offers a refund if tickets are not received in time, are not valid or are not accurate. The resale website also offers monthly payment plans through Klarna.

SeatGeek

SeatGeek has 78 listings for the Saturday show. The least expensive ticket is $1,183 and in the upper level and has a limited view.

There are 103 listings for Swift’s Sunday show. The least expensive ticket is $1,326 and is located to the left of the stage and has a limited view.

SeatGeek offers monthly payment plans for tickets through Affirm and has a Buyer Guarantee to ensure buyers receive valid tickets in time for the event, according to the SeatGeek website.