Man arrested in Caesars Palace hostage situation wanted in another state

A man suspected of holding a woman hostage in a Caesars Palace hotel room was wanted in another state, according to court records.

Jail records identified the man as Matthew Mannix, 35.

Mannix is suspected of pulling a woman into his hotel room around 9 a.m. Tuesday and holding her hostage until nearly 3 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Metro Capt. Steve Connell said Mannix had broken a window in his room and was throwing chairs and other objects down to the pool.

The Palace Tower of Caesars Palace and the pool it faces were closed for the morning and early afternoon.

Court records show Mannix was booked on charges of kidnapping, coercion with force or threat of force with a deadly weapon, destroying more than $5,000 in property, resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm and disregarding safety of people or property.

Connell said Mannix first reported he was armed, but as of noon, officers had found no indication he had weapons with him.

It was unclear what weapon he was booked in connection with, or if the woman held hostage was related to him.

A second court case opened Wednesday morning in Mannix’ name showed he was booked as a fugitive from another state, but it was unclear which state he was wanted in.

He is being held without bail in the Clark County Detention Center and is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.