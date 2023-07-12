Over 1,000-acre wildfire burning in Whitman County
July 12, 2023 Updated Wed., July 12, 2023 at 7:59 p.m.
A wildfire burning more than 1,000 acres in northwestern Whitman County put residents in the area on standby to evacuate Wednesday.
Deputies and fire crews were in the area of Ewan and Rock Lake battling the uncontained blaze, measuring between 1,000 and 2,000 acres as of Wednesday evening, according to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
A Level 2 evacuation, which means be ready to leave, was implemented Wednesday night.
Washington state Route 23 was initially closed between Ewan and Goldfield Road but has since reopened. Still, the Sheriff’s Office asks people to limit travel in the area if possible.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.