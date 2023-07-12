Recently hired Whatcom Sheriff’s deputy fired, arrested for alleged rape, extortion

By Denver Pratt Bellingham Herald

BELLINGHAM – A recently hired Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputy has been fired from his position and arrested on suspicion of rape, extortion and assault, the Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday afternoon in a news release.

Deputy Austin Michael Case was fired from the sheriff’s office Wednesday, July 12, after it was determined that he “did not meet Sheriff’s Office expectations,” the release states.

Case was arrested at the Sheriff’s Office the same day after he was fired. He was then booked into the Whatcom County Jail, according to the release.

Case was booked into the downtown Whatcom jail shortly after 3:30 p.m. on suspicion of third-degree rape, first-degree extortion, first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation and two counts of unlawful imprisonment, according to jail records and the news release.

“There is no indication at this point that any of the crimes alleged occurred at a time when Mr. Case was on duty with the Sheriff’s Office,” the release states.

Details of the allegations were not immediately made public. Formal charges are pending.

Case was hired by the sheriff’s office on Jan. 15.

Shortly after, Case attended and completed the 720-hour Basic Law Enforcement Academy in Burien. He was then assigned to a field training officer and continued his training.

Case was required to complete a 15-month probation period during which “his performance and ascription to the values of the organization were evaluated at least daily,” the news release states. All new law enforcement employees are required to complete the 15-month probation period.

While Case was employed as a deputy, he was “always under the direct supervision of a field training officer and never was released to perform law enforcement duties independently of the direct control of an experienced and specially trained field training deputy,” according to the release.