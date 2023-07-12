Totally Taylor: A primer on Swift’s historic Seattle shows, how not to get ripped off and enjoy the Emerald City

Noelle Fries is going a bit far crafting friendship bracelets to trade and sport when attending Taylor Swift’s Seattle show next Sunday at Lumen Field.

“I’ve created 65 bracelets so far,” Fries said. “I decided to go a little crazy.” For the uninitiated swapping bracelets at the 33-year old icon’s concerts is part of the experience for Swifties.

It’s uncertain what prompted the concept but the lyrics from “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” a catchy track from Swift’s latest album, “Midnights,” might be the reason.

“’Cause there were pages turned with the bridges burned / Everything you lose is a step you take / So make the friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it / You’ve got no reason to be afraid.”

If Fries didn’t score tickets to Swift’s show during a December pre-sale, the Lewis & Clark High School rising senior would be scrambling to score ducats, like many of her peers.

The demand for Swift tickets is unprecedented. Tickets not only sold out in minutes but prices on the secondary market are extraordinary. The least expensive ticket on Stubhub for either Seattle show is $1,573 plus a 10% fee and handling charges. That nosebleed of a ticket in section 343, row Y, which is behind the stage, goes for more than $1,700. That’s quite a contrast from Fries’ seats in section 105, which is just off the stage on the lower level and was purchased for a mere $175, plus fees, which make it a huge bargain at $250.

Recording artists don’t have control over the secondary market but the bottom line is that Swift’s song title is apt, “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” when it comes to securing tickets.

It’s difficult for those on the outside looking in regarding admittance to Swift’s show. Beware of scammers. Swift fans have been burned by seemingly honest folks, who are selling tickets on verified Facebook sites. However, many of those accounts have been hacked. If the deal looks too good to be true, odds are that it is just that.

Con artists will lurk at Lumen Field. Fans attempting to buy tickets at the venue must demand that the ticket scans successfully before paying.

Fans fortunate enough to score tickets should never post pictures of the ducats. The bar code might allow a scammer to sell the tickets. Consumers should protect ticket barcodes in the same manner as credit card numbers.

Choose a safe payment method. Don’t pay for tickets with a Target gift card, Zelle, Venmo or Bitcoin. Select a safe mode of payment, such as Paypal, which protects both buyer and seller. If you’re dealing with a seller, who has an issue with Paypal, a huge red flag has been raised.

If you plan to travel to Seattle, beware of crowds. Aside from the 68,000 in attendance at each Swift show, the Seattle Mariners host the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend. If you’re going to Seattle for an unforgettable weekend, indulge.

There’s plenty to enjoy in the Emerald City. Grabbing a City Pass, www.citypass.com/seattle, is good bang for the buck. For $119, enjoy dramatic views of the entire town from the Space Needle at 605 feet. The Museum of Pop Culture is next to the Space Needle. The Nirvana exhibit, “Taking Punk to the Masses” features myriad Nirvana memorabilia and clips focused on the rise of the short-lived legendary trio that changed the face of music. It’s a similar story for Seattle native Jimi Hendrix. The guitar hero’s exhibit, “Wild Blue Angel” chronicles the rise and peak of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s career. Fledgling rockers and music enthusiasts will enjoy the Sound Lab, an inspiring studio in which guitars, drums and samplers can be explored.

The Argosy Cruises Harbor Tour will take visitors on a worthwhile Puget Sound excursion. The Woodland Park Zoo and Chihuly Garden and Glass are also part of the CityPass.

Pike Place Market is a great place to start in terms of where to dine. The place for pastry is Piroshky. Bai Tong serves up killer Thai and the first ever Starbucks is at the Market.

Goldfinch market offers a terrific brunch. The Goldfinch chowder, Dungeness crab, bacon, clams and crackers, is delicious and the Ham Benedict is worth ordering.

Seattle’s light rail runs from the airport to throughout the city and has a Lumen Field stop so getting around isn’t difficult.

Where to stay ranges from Airbnbs to hotels. Hotel Sorrento, with spacious rooms, is in the heart of downtown. Stella’s, an Italian-style restaurant, is on the first floor. If you would like to slip in and out of downtown, there’s The Hyatt Regency Lake Washington, which is a short trek from Lumen Field with idyllic views of Seattle’s Southport. Grab a stacked smoked salmon on an everything bagel from the hotel restaurant, the Water Table, prior to showtime departure.

Swifties tend to arrive well before the gates open. Odds are that fans will start swapping bracelets and stories around 3 p.m. The lines for the outdoor merchandise stands will likely form even earlier. Swift gear moves rapidly. If you’re looking for the “Eras” dark blue crew neck, arrive hours before the gates open since that much sought after item tends to sell out.

The Pacific Northwest has never experienced an event quite like the ballyhooed “Eras” tour. The 3-hour-20-minute concert is the show of the summer. Just be careful when purchasing tickets and set a limit when purchasing since it figures to be an expensive weekend.

If you can’t score a ticket, you can always just listen to Swift. Thousands of fans have done just that in other markets. It’s been common to see aficionados sans ducats sitting outside of the stadium taking in the show.

Millions of fans believe the concert is well worth the cost, time and effort. “This is my first time seeing Taylor and I’m ecstatic,” Fries said. “I’m super fortunate to see Taylor. I’ve been waiting months for this show and now that it’s almost here, I just can’t believe it. This is something that I’ll remember forever.”