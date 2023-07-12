Train slams into camper trailer Tuesday near state line after truck driver fails to yield

A train struck and destroyed a 29-foot camper trailer Tuesday after the driver of the truck pulling the trailer failed to yield near the Washington-Idaho border, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries were reported in the crash that happened around 11:40 a.m. on Stateline Road, north of Ante Road, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies determined a man driving a 2009 Dodge Ram was pulling the trailer north on Stateline Road and failed to yield to an eastbound Union Pacific train. The train was unable to avoid the crash and slammed into the trailer, deputies said.

The debris from the crash was strewn down the tracks for about a quarter of a mile, according to the release. The driver was cited on suspicion of failing to yield/stop at a railroad crossing for an approaching train.